INDONESIA PRESS-Astra Agro building 100 bln rph palm plant-Kontan
September 5, 2013 / 12:05 AM / in 4 years

INDONESIA PRESS-Astra Agro building 100 bln rph palm plant-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra International, is building a palm oil processing plant worth 100 billion Indonesian rupiah in Central Sulawesi, with a capacity of 30 tonnes of fresh fruit bunches per hour, said Djony Ady, an executive at the company, adding that the factory is expected to start operating next year. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom

