INDONESIA PRESS-Daihatsu sees July sales up 5-10 pct m/m-Investor Daily

PT Astra Daihatsu Motor, a unit of Japan’s Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd , expects sales in July to reach 16,000 units, up 5 to 10 percent from a month earlier, said Rudy Ardiman, head of the corporate planning division.

Sales at wholesalers from January to June were up 8 percent at 95,323 units, compared with sales of 88,446 units in the same period last year. (Investor Daily)

