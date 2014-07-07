FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Daihatsu sees July sales up 5-10 pct m/m-Investor Daily
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 7, 2014 / 2:35 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Astra Daihatsu Motor, a unit of Japan’s Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd , expects sales in July to reach 16,000 units, up 5 to 10 percent from a month earlier, said Rudy Ardiman, head of the corporate planning division.

Sales at wholesalers from January to June were up 8 percent at 95,323 units, compared with sales of 88,446 units in the same period last year. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

