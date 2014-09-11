FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Astra Credit Company Jan-Aug new financing rose 6 pct y/y-Bisnis Indonesia
September 11, 2014 / 2:45 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Astra Credit Company Jan-Aug new financing rose 6 pct y/y-Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Astra Credit Company, the automotive financing group of PT Astra International Tbk, reported 18.55 trillion rupiah ($1.57 billion) in new financing from January to August, up 6 percent from a year earlier, said CEO Jodjana Jody.

The firm is targeting 26 trillion rupiah of financing for the full year 2014, the same as last year. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,830 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

