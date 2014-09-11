INDONESIA PRESS-Astra Credit Company Jan-Aug new financing rose 6 pct y/y-Bisnis Indonesia

Astra Credit Company, the automotive financing group of PT Astra International Tbk, reported 18.55 trillion rupiah ($1.57 billion) in new financing from January to August, up 6 percent from a year earlier, said CEO Jodjana Jody.

The firm is targeting 26 trillion rupiah of financing for the full year 2014, the same as last year. (Bisnis Indonesia)

