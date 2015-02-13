FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Bank CIMB Niaga's profit drops 45 pct -Investor Daily
February 13, 2015 / 1:28 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank CIMB Niaga's profit drops 45 pct -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Bank CIMB Niaga reported a 45 percent drop in 2014 net profit at 2.3 trillion rupiah ($180.25 million) due to a challenging economic environment, reported Investor Daily, quoting the firm’s CEO Arwin Rasyid.

Conditions would remain challenging until the first half of this year, the lender said. The bank’s loan disbursement grew 12 percent to 176.4 trillion rupiah last year, the daily reported.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,760.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

