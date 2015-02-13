INDONESIA PRESS-Bank CIMB Niaga's profit drops 45 pct -Investor Daily

PT Bank CIMB Niaga reported a 45 percent drop in 2014 net profit at 2.3 trillion rupiah ($180.25 million) due to a challenging economic environment, reported Investor Daily, quoting the firm’s CEO Arwin Rasyid.

Conditions would remain challenging until the first half of this year, the lender said. The bank’s loan disbursement grew 12 percent to 176.4 trillion rupiah last year, the daily reported.

($1 = 12,760.0000 rupiah)