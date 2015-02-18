FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Astra Group car sales down 20 pct in Jan y/y -Investor Daily
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 18, 2015 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Astra Group car sales down 20 pct in Jan y/y -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Astra International Tbk recorded a decline in car sales of 20 percent in January to 43,715 units from 54,821 units a year earlier, due to a drop in Toyota car sales, the Investor Daily reported citing a report by the Indonesian automotive manufacturers association (Gaikindo).

Astra Group car sales represented 28.8 percent of the domestic market share, down from 34.6 percent earlier.

The association said sales in January fell 9.1 percent from a year earlier.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

