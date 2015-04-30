FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Astra International cuts 2015 capex - Indonesia Finance Today
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2015 / 1:50 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Astra International cuts 2015 capex - Indonesia Finance Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk cut its capital expenditure plan for this year to 13 trillion rupiah ($1.01 billion) from 19.5 trillion-20.4 trillion rupiah, Indonesia Finance Today reported, quoting President Director Prijono Sugiarto.

Astra posted a net profit of 3.99 trillion rupiah in the first quarter of this year, down 16 percent from a year ago, on declining car sales and falling commodity prices.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,923.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.