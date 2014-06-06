INDONESIA PRESS-Astra Otoparts to open tyre factory in Q4 - Kontan

Automotive parts manufacturer PT Astra Otoparts, a unit of PT Astra International, said its new factory will start producing tyres in the fourth quarter of this year, Director Robby Sani said.

The firm has invited Pirelli Tires SpA to build the factory worth $120 million on a 30 hectare site in Subang, West Java, to boost capacity, and expects production to reach 7 million units by 2016. (Kontan)

