INDONESIA PRESS-Astra Agro Jan-Nov CPO sales up 6 pct - Bisnis Indonesia
December 24, 2013 / 1:50 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Astra Agro Jan-Nov CPO sales up 6 pct - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, a unit of PT Astra International, said its crude palm oil (CPO) sales rose 6 percent to 10.02 trillion rupiah ($821.8 million) in the January-November period.

Astra Agro corporate secretary Rudy Limardjo said CPO sales in November were up 2 percent at 151,937 tonnes from 148,331 tonnes a month earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12192.5 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu

