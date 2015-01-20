FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Daihatsu sees 2015 sales flat at 185,000 units -Kontan
January 20, 2015 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Daihatsu sees 2015 sales flat at 185,000 units -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Astra Daihatsu Motor, a unit of Japan’s Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd , expects 2015 sales to remain flat at 185,000 units, Kontan daily reported.

The firm recorded sales of 185,226 units in 2014, representing 15 percent of Indonesia’s domestic car sales. The Indonesian automotive manufacturers association (Gaikindo) sees auto sales in 2015 unchanged from the previous year’s level of 1.21 million units. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

