INDONESIA PRESS-Bakrie Group plans to raise $1.07 bln for acquisitions - Investor Daily

Bakrie Group aims to raise $1.07 billion to acquire stakes in some firms in an effort to consolidate its core assets, its spokesman Chris Fong said.

The company plans to buy a 29.2 percent stake in PT Bumi Resources Tbk, a 30 percent stake in PT Arutmin Indonesia, as well as a 30 percent stake in PT Mitratama Perkasa from Tata Power.

The group expects to finalise the deal in Arutmin, worth $500 million, in May 2014.

