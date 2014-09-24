FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Smartfren, Bakrie Telecom considering merger plan - Investor Daily
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 24, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Smartfren, Bakrie Telecom considering merger plan - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk and PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk are considering a plan to merge into a single entity, said Bakrie Telecom Director Imanuddin Kencana Putra.

The director general of post and informatics resources at the Information and Communication Technology Ministry, Muhammad Budi Setiawan, said he has received the merger proposal from the companies. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

---------

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
