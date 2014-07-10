FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Bakrieland Development Q1 net profit falls 78 pct y/y-Kontan
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2014 / 1:57 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bakrieland Development Q1 net profit falls 78 pct y/y-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property firm PT Bakrieland Development posted a net profit of 68.54 billion rupiah ($6 million) in its first quarter, down 78 percent from 313.32 billion rupiah a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

The drop came as revenue fell 41 percent to 664.69 billion rupiah. Sales of land, houses, and apartments fell 45 percent to 516.46 billion rupiah. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,510.0000 Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.