INDONESIA PRESS-Bakrieland buys 100 pct stake in Jungleland Asia - Investor Daily
October 31, 2014 / 2:19 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bakrieland buys 100 pct stake in Jungleland Asia - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian property company PT Bakrieland Development, through its unit PT Graha Andrasentra Propertindo, acquired a 100 percent stake in PT Jungleland Asia, the operator of Indonesia’s largest theme park, said Corporate Secretary Erry Zul Amri Djaelani.

Graha purchased the stake, valued at 500 billion rupiah ($41.43 million), from PT Sentul City and PT Bukit Jonggol Asri. Bakrieland booked a net profit of 210.4 billion rupiah in the third quarter of the year, down 72 percent from a year earlier, on operating revenues that declined 50 percent to 1.3 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

-----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,070.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

