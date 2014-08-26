FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-BNI expands Hong Kong operations-Jakarta Globe
#Financials
August 26, 2014 / 2:27 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-BNI expands Hong Kong operations-Jakarta Globe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State-controlled lender Bank Negara Indonesia is focusing on the growing population of Indonesian workers in Hong Kong in its quest for international expansion.

It launched four full-feature automatic teller machines in Hong Kong on Sunday, seeking to expand its customer base and boost international transactions.

BNI has as many as 15,000 customers under its Hong Kong branch, according to the head of BNI’s international division, Firman Wibowo. There are more than 170,000 Indonesian workers in Hong Kong, both in the organised and unorganised sectors.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
