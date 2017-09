State-controlled lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk (BNI) is considering opening a branch in the South Korean capital of Seoul, said Rahmat Hidayat, head of the bank’s international division.

BNI also plans to open a new branch in Yangon, Myanmar, in November. (Kontan)

