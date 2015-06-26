FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-BNI readies 15 trln rph for corporate loans in H2 -Bisnis Indonesia
June 26, 2015 / 2:08 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-BNI readies 15 trln rph for corporate loans in H2 -Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia’s state-owned Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) has prepared 15 trillion rupiah ($1.12 billion) to channel into corporate loans in the second half of 2015, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting BNI’s director of business banking Herry Sidharta.

The bulk of BNI’s lending is going to infrastructure projects, Sidharta said, adding the bank has disbursed loans worth 27 trillion rupiah so far this year.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,337 rupiah) (Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

