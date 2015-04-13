INDONESIA PRESS-BNI Syariah to get up to 1 trln rupiah capital injection in 2017-Investor Daily

Indonesian state Islamic bank PT Bank BNI Syariah is set to receive a capital injection of 500 billion rupiah to 1 trillion rupiah ($77.31 million) from holding company PT Bank Negara Indonesia in 2017, Investor Daily reported, quoting Business Director Imam Teguh Saptono.

The bank expects to use the funds to expand its business, Saptono added.

----

($1 = 12,935.0000 rupiah)