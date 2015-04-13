FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-BNI Syariah to get up to 1 trln rupiah capital injection in 2017-Investor Daily
April 13, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-BNI Syariah to get up to 1 trln rupiah capital injection in 2017-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian state Islamic bank PT Bank BNI Syariah is set to receive a capital injection of 500 billion rupiah to 1 trillion rupiah ($77.31 million) from holding company PT Bank Negara Indonesia in 2017, Investor Daily reported, quoting Business Director Imam Teguh Saptono.

The bank expects to use the funds to expand its business, Saptono added.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,935.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

