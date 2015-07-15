FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Negara Indonesia plans 6 trln rph bond issue - Indonesia Finance Today
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 15, 2015 / 1:47 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Negara Indonesia plans 6 trln rph bond issue - Indonesia Finance Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State-owned lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk plans to issue subordinated bonds of 6 trillion rupiah ($450.1 million) this year to strengthen its capital, the Indonesia Finance Daily reported, citing Finance Director Rico Rizal Budidarmo.

The timing of the issuance depends on economic condition and realisation of the government’s infrastructure plans, Budidarmo said.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio currently is 16-17 percent, the newspaper said. It targets a loan growth of 13-14 percent this year.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,330.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.