INDONESIA PRESS-BRI plans 2 trln rupiah medium-term notes - Bisnis Indonesia
September 23, 2014

State lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI) plans to issue 2 trillion rupiah ($166.88 million) of medium-term notes in the fourth quarter to pay debt, sources said.

The bank has appointed PT Danareksa Sekuritas, PT Indo Premier Securities and PT DBS Vickers Indonesia as joint arrangers of the issue.

BRI Finance Director Achmad Baiquni said the notes will be rupiah-denominated with a tenure of one to three years. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,985.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Ryan Woo)

