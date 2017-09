State-owned Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) expects its net profit to grow 6.5 percent to 26.1 trillion rupiah ($1.82 billion) in 2016, up from an estimated 24.5 trillion in 2015, the Investor Daily newspaper reported, quoting CEO Asmawi Syam.

