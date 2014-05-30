FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-BTN plans to issue bonds worth $172.1 mln in July-Investor Daily
May 30, 2014 / 2:07 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-BTN plans to issue bonds worth $172.1 mln in July-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Bank Tabungan Negara (BTN) plans to issue bonds worth 2 trillion rupiah ($172.1 million) in early July at the latest to disburse more housing loans, said CEO Maryono.

The lender expects loan disbursement in 2014 to grow by 17 percent from last year’s 100.56 trillion rupiah, Investor Daily reported.

Net income is expected to reach 2 trillion rupiah, up from last year’s 1.56 trillion rupiah. Loan disbursements were up 24 percent in the first quarter this year. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11618.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs) (Compiled by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anand Basu)

