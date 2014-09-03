FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-BTPN gets $200 mln loan from IFC -Bisnis Indonesia
#Market News
September 3, 2014

INDONESIA PRESS-BTPN gets $200 mln loan from IFC -Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional (BTPN), a mid-sized lender controlled by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp , has secured a loan worth $200 million from the International Finance Corp (IFC) to support its financing business, the company said.

The bank had disbursed loans worth 50 trillion rupiah ($4.26 billion) until June, up 13 percent from 43.6 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,750 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

