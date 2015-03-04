INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Tabungan 2014 profit down 13 pct - Investor Daily

Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional reported consolidated profit of 1.85 trillion rupiah ($142.8 million) in 2014, about 13 percent below its 2013 profit of 2.13 trillion rupiah, the Investor Daily reported, quoting Chief Executive Jerry Ng.

The decline was partly due to a jump in interest payments, which increased 35 percent from a year earlier to 5.25 trillion rupiah in 2014.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.