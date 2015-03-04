FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Tabungan 2014 profit down 13 pct - Investor Daily
#Financials
March 4, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Tabungan 2014 profit down 13 pct - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional reported consolidated profit of 1.85 trillion rupiah ($142.8 million) in 2014, about 13 percent below its 2013 profit of 2.13 trillion rupiah, the Investor Daily reported, quoting Chief Executive Jerry Ng.

The decline was partly due to a jump in interest payments, which increased 35 percent from a year earlier to 5.25 trillion rupiah in 2014.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12,957 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
