INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Central Asia gets $417.4 mln foreign loan - Investor Daily

Indonesia’s PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has secured a foreign loan worth 5 trillion rupiah ($417.4 million) to maintain its liquidity, said CEO Jahja Setiaatmadja, adding that the firm was still seeking other loans.

The funds will partly be placed in Bank Indonesia Certificate and will also be used to disburse more loans, he added. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,978.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)