INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Central Asia postpones two acquisitions amid weak economy -Kontan
October 8, 2015 / 4:56 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Central Asia postpones two acquisitions amid weak economy -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia’s Bank Central Asia (BCA) has postponed plans to buy two smaller banks until 2016, reported Kontan newspaper, quoting BCA Chief Executive Jahja Setiaatmadja, who said the bank was waiting for an improvement in economic conditions.

The move is expected to increase the bank’s budget for expansions in 2016 to around 2 trillion rupiah ($144.5 million) from 1.5 trillion rupiah previously.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,845 rupiah) (Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand Basu)

