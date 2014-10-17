INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Danamon's profit down 30 pct on slower loan growth-Kontan

Lender PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk posted a 30 percent decline in net profit for the first nine months of the year at 2.1 trillion rupiah, from a year earlier, as loan growth slowed, said Finance Director Vera Eve Lim.

Loans grew 7 percent to 136.68 trillion rupiah, due to a weakening rupiah and falling commodity prices, said CEO Henry Ho. (Kontan, Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)