INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Mandiri plans to boost retail credit-Bisnis Indonesia

Indonesia’s state-owned Bank Mandiri is planning to increase retail loans to 45 percent of its total loan portfolio over the next five years from 33 percent at present, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting Mandiri Treasury and Market Director Pahala Mansury.

In the first quarter, the bank’s retail lending, which includes micro credit, business banking and consumer lending, reached 158.17 trillion rupiah ($11.88 billion), up 19.95 percent from a year ago.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,315 rupiah) (Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)