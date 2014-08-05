FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Mandiri considering acquiring bank in H2 - Kontan
#Credit Markets
August 5, 2014 / 1:46 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Mandiri considering acquiring bank in H2 - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Bank Mandiri, Indonesia’s largest bank by assets, is considering acquiring a smaller bank with capital between 5 trillion rupiah and 30 trillion rupiah ($2.56 billion) in the second half of the year, said CEO Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

Bank Mandiri is also finalising a joint venture that will focus on motorcycle financing. The deal is expected to be completed within this year.

The state-owned bank is optimistic about achieving its full-year loan growth target of 15 to 17 percent. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11730.0000 Rupiahs Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
