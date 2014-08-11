INDONESIA PRESS-Mandiri Tunas Finance plans to issue bonds worth 150 bln rupiah-Investor Daily

PT Mandiri Tunas Finance, a unit of Indonesia’s largest lender by asset PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, plans to issue bonds worth 150 billion rupiah ($12.78 million) in the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of 2015, to increase financing for motorcycle and car purchases, said Director Harjanto Tjitohardjojo.

It booked new financing of 7.2 trillion rupiah in the first half of this year, up 34 percent from a year earlier. (Investor Daily)

