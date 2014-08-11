FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Mandiri Tunas Finance plans to issue bonds worth 150 bln rupiah-Investor Daily
#Credit Markets
August 11, 2014 / 1:41 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Mandiri Tunas Finance plans to issue bonds worth 150 bln rupiah-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Mandiri Tunas Finance, a unit of Indonesia’s largest lender by asset PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, plans to issue bonds worth 150 billion rupiah ($12.78 million) in the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of 2015, to increase financing for motorcycle and car purchases, said Director Harjanto Tjitohardjojo.

It booked new financing of 7.2 trillion rupiah in the first half of this year, up 34 percent from a year earlier. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,733 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

