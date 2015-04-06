FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Mayapada to start offering funding in yuan this year-Bisnis Indonesia
April 6, 2015

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Mayapada to start offering funding in yuan this year-Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional will start providing funding in yuan (renmimbi) this year after obtaining a 4 trillion rupiah (equivalent to $309.12 million or 1.91 billion yuan) loan from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting Bank Mayapada CEO Hariyono Tjahjarijadi.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12,940 rupiah 1 Chinese yuan = 2,089.4558 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

