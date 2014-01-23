FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Muamalat secures $90 million loan-Bisnis Indonesia
January 23, 2014 / 1:41 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Muamalat secures $90 million loan-Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia, the second-largest sharia lender in the country, secured a loan commitment of $90 million from a commercial bank in Malaysia and an international financial institution based in Washington, reported Bisnis Indonesia.

The loan has a tenure of 5-7 years and will be used for new financing in 2014 that is expected to reach 41.7 trillion rupiah ($3.43 billion), said Finance Director Hendiarto.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12,140 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

