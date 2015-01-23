FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Bank OCBC NISP plans to issue bonds worth 3 trln rph this year-Investor Daily
#Financials
January 23, 2015 / 2:16 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank OCBC NISP plans to issue bonds worth 3 trln rph this year-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lender PT Bank OCBC NISP, a unit of Singapore-listed Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd, plans to issue bonds worth 3 trillion rupiah ($241.25 million) this year to disburse more credit, Investor Daily reported, quoting CEO Parwati Surjaudaja. The firm booked a net profit of 942 billion rupiah in the third quarter of 2014 and had total assets of 109.06 trillion rupiah at the end of the quarter. (Investor Daily)

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,435.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

