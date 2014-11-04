INDONESIA PRESS-Bank of India Indonesia plans rights issue - Kontan

Bank of India Indonesia plans to raise up to 486.08 billion rupiah ($40.07 million) from a rights issue, releasing 173.6 million shares or 16.67 percent of its enlarged capital at 2,800 rupiah per share, said Corporate Secretary Iwan Yuda Pramudhi.

The bank will use the proceeds to boost capital. Its capital adequacy ratio was 15.11 percent as of September. (Kontan)

