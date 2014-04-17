FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Bank QNB Kesawan plans $56.8 mln rights issue this year -Investor Daily
#Financials
April 17, 2014 / 1:41 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank QNB Kesawan plans $56.8 mln rights issue this year -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Bank QNB Kesawan plans to raise 649.7 billion rupiah ($56.8 million) from a rights issue this year, releasing 2.59 billion shares or 42.2 percent, of its enlarged capital at a price of 250 rupiah per share, the company said in a statement.

Shareholders Qatar National Bank (QNB) and Bosowa Group are ready to spend 582.8 billion rupiah to buy the shares, it said. Bosowa Group, a business group headquartered in South Sulawesi, through its unit PT Bosowa Kapital, plans to spend 130.7 billion rupiah to buy the shares, using internal cash, said Managing Director Sadikin Aksa. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11434.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

