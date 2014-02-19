FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Bank CIMB Niaga 2013 net profit up slightly at 4.3 trln rph -Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 19, 2014 / 1:11 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank CIMB Niaga 2013 net profit up slightly at 4.3 trln rph -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lender PT Bank CIMB Niaga reported a 1 percent rise in 2013 net profit at 4.3 trillion rupiah ($363 million) compared with 4.25 trillion rupiah a year earlier, said Director Wan Rasly Abdullah.

Abdullah said loan disbursement grew 8 percent to 156.8 trillion rupiah last year and that the firm is targeting a loan growth of 15 percent this year. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11,820 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.