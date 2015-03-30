FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-BCA evaluates smaller banks for possible acquisition -Jakarta Post
March 30, 2015 / 1:51 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-BCA evaluates smaller banks for possible acquisition -Jakarta Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank Central Asia (BCA), Indonesia’s biggest bank by market value, is assessing several smaller banks and considering acquiring one to help boost business, the Jakarta Post reported, citing Jahja Setiaatmadja, the bank’s president director.

Setiaatmadja said the lender had decided to focus on the local market for growth, unlike other large Indonesian banks that are targeting growth in neighbouring countries.

He added the bank was studying a number of smaller banks but had not yet started discussions with any of them.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

