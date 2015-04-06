FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-BNI, BRI to enter e-Toll market this month - Kontan
#Financials
April 6, 2015 / 2:06 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-BNI, BRI to enter e-Toll market this month - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Two Indonesian state-owned banks, Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) and Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI), will begin offering e-Toll services in mid-April, increasing access to an electronic toll-road payment sector that was previously solely operated by Bank Mandiri, the Kontan newspaper reported, quoting Mandiri’s senior executive vice president for transactional banking, Rico Usthavia Frans.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

