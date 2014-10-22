FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Permata to issue 1 trln rph bonds in Oct - Investor Daily
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2014 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Permata to issue 1 trln rph bonds in Oct - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lender PT Bank Permata plans to issue bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah ($83.26 million) with 7-year tenure this month, CEO Roy Arfandy was quoted as saying by Investor Daily.

The bonds are part of the second phase of the bank’s continuous bond selling programme totalling 3.5 trillion rupiah. The programme is aimed at maintaining the company’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 14 percent.

The bank reported CAR in the first half of the year at 13.77 percent, down from 15.6 percent a year earlier. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,010.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by the Jakarta newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

