Indonesian lender Bank Permata Tbk plans to raise 1.5 trillion rupiah ($129 million) in a rights issue, releasing 1.20 billion shares at 1,242 rupiah per share, to increase its capital, said Finance Director Sandeep Jain.

The plan is subject to shareholders approval at an extraordinary meeting on Dec. 19. (Bisnis Indonesia)

