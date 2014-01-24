INDONESIA PRESS-National banks' profits at 98.54 trln rph in Jan-Nov - Investor Daily

The profit of national banks reached 98.54 trillion rupiah ($8.10 billion) in January-November 2013, up 16 percent from a year earlier, boosted by a 17 percent rise in net interest income to 220.16 trillion rupiah, a report by Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority showed.

Total loan disbursements were up 22 percent to 3,241.04 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

