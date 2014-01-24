FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-National banks' profits at 98.54 trln rph in Jan-Nov - Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 24, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-National banks' profits at 98.54 trln rph in Jan-Nov - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The profit of national banks reached 98.54 trillion rupiah ($8.10 billion) in January-November 2013, up 16 percent from a year earlier, boosted by a 17 percent rise in net interest income to 220.16 trillion rupiah, a report by Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority showed.

Total loan disbursements were up 22 percent to 3,241.04 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12,165 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.