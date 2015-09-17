FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Three state-owned banks get $3 bln loans from CDB -Bisnis.com
September 17, 2015 / 1:48 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Three state-owned banks get $3 bln loans from CDB -Bisnis.com

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Three Indonesian state-owned banks, Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) , Bank Mandiri and Bank Negara Indonesia , obtained loans worth $3 billion from China Development Bank (CDB), reported Bisnis Indonesia’s online news portal, Bisnis.com, quoting Mandiri Chief Executive Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

The loans are part of the $30 billion that CDB has committed to the Indonesian government in an effort to accelerate development.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

