INDONESIA PRESS-Three state-owned banks get $3 bln loans from CDB -Bisnis.com

Three Indonesian state-owned banks, Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) , Bank Mandiri and Bank Negara Indonesia , obtained loans worth $3 billion from China Development Bank (CDB), reported Bisnis Indonesia’s online news portal, Bisnis.com, quoting Mandiri Chief Executive Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

The loans are part of the $30 billion that CDB has committed to the Indonesian government in an effort to accelerate development.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)