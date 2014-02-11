FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-BTN 2013 net profits up 15 pct y/y-Investor Daily
February 11, 2014 / 12:51 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-BTN 2013 net profits up 15 pct y/y-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian state-controlled mortgage lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara booked net profit of 1.56 trillion rupiah ($128.16 million) in 2013, up 15 percent from 1.36 trillion rupiah a year earlier, driven by interest income and operating revenues, said CEO Maryono.

Interest income rose to 5.63 trillion rupiah as the firm recorded loan growth of 23 percent, with total disbursed loans reaching 81.41 trillion rupiah. The bank targets asset growth of 17-18 percent in 2014, to 160.7 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12172.5 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom

