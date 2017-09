Lender PT Bank Central Asia (BCA) has bought a 45 percent stake in motorcycle financing firm PT Central Santosa Finance from PT Multikem Suplindo and PT Sinar Mitra Sepadan Finance for 70.11 billion rupiah ($5.8 million), Corporate Secretary Inge Setiawati said in a statement to the stock exchange. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12050.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)