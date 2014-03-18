FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-BCA sees 2014 loan growth at 18 pct-Kontan
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 18, 2014 / 1:31 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-BCA sees 2014 loan growth at 18 pct-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lender PT Bank Central Asia (BCA) sees 2014 loan growth at 18 percent, higher than the 15-17 percent suggested by the regulator, said CEO Jahja Setiaatmadja.

The firm aims to disburse up to 17 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($1.51 billion) in corporate loans in the second quarter of 2014, mostly to companies in processing industries and plantation sector. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,292 Indonesian rupiah)

Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.