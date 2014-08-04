FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2014 / 2:31 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bekasi Fajar Industrial Estate expects to sell 40 hectares this year - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Industrial estate developer PT Bekasi Fajar Industrial Estate hopes to meet its 2014 full-year target of selling 40 hectares of land due to higher foreign direct investment, even though it sold only 10.8 hectares during the first half, said Investor Relation Officer Asa Siahaan.

The firm is targeting a net profit of 400 billion rupiah ($34.09 million) this year and revenue of 800 billion rupiah.

Net profit in the first half was down 53 percent to 124.62 billion rupiah while revenue fell 82 percent to 243.69 billion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11735.0000 Rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

