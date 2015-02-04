INDONESIA PRESS-Bekasi Fajar expects moderate growth in 2015-Kontan

Indonesia’s industrial estate developer PT Bekasi Fajar Industrial Estate expects moderate growth in 2015 amid concerns over the weakening of the Japanese yen, the Kontan newspaper reported, quoting investor relations officer Asa Siahaan. The company expects to sell around 40 hectares of land this year, up from last year’s 35.6 hectares, and is targeting sales of $84 million, compared with $67.64 million in the previous year.

