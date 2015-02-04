FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bekasi Fajar expects moderate growth in 2015-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia’s industrial estate developer PT Bekasi Fajar Industrial Estate expects moderate growth in 2015 amid concerns over the weakening of the Japanese yen, the Kontan newspaper reported, quoting investor relations officer Asa Siahaan. The company expects to sell around 40 hectares of land this year, up from last year’s 35.6 hectares, and is targeting sales of $84 million, compared with $67.64 million in the previous year.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

