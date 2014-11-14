INDONESIA PRESS-Coca-Cola Indonesia to invest $500 mln over 3-4 years -Kontan

PT Coca-Cola Amatil Indonesia, a subsidiary of Sydney-based soft drink producer Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd, plans to invest up to $500 million over the next three to four years to finance expansion, said Public Affairs Manager Triyono Prijosoesilo.

The firm aims to boost production capacity by 7 to 8 percent next year as demand for soft drinks remains high. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)