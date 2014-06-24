FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-BFI Finance gets $75 mln syndicated loan-Investor Daily
June 24, 2014 / 2:02 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-BFI Finance gets $75 mln syndicated loan-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT BFI Finance Indonesia, a small financing firm, has secured a $75 million syndicated loan led by Standard Chartered Bank, to disburse more financing, said Corporate Secretary Cornellius Henry.

The firm is targeting new financing reaching 9.3 trillion rupiah ($788.80 million) this year, up 8 percent from last year’s 8.6 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,790 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

