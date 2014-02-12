FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Sentul City to develop 4 CBDs in Bogor-Investor Daily
February 12, 2014 / 1:21 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Sentul City to develop 4 CBDs in Bogor-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Sentul City plans to build three to four new central business districts in Bogor, with an initial investment of 3 trillion rupiah ($247.02 million), said co-executive Andrian Budi Utama.

The firm plans to develop apartments, condotels, hotels, office buildings, shopping malls and amusement centres. Sentul City currently owns a 30-hectare plot in Sentul, Bogor, and will develop the first phase on an 8-hectare site. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12145 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
