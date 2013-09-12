FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-BNI Syariah Jan-Aug profit almost doubles - Investor Daily
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2013 / 1:47 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-BNI Syariah Jan-Aug profit almost doubles - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BNI Syariah, the Islamic subsidiary of state lender Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI), said its January to August net profit almost doubled to 77.85 billion rupiah ($6.86 million) from 39.47 billion rupiah a year earlier on growing credit expansion.

The firm disbursed loans totalling 10.16 trillion rupiah, an increase of 64 percent from 6.21 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 11345 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

